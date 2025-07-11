Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.42.

American Express stock opened at $325.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

