Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 3.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $43,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MCO opened at $505.90 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

