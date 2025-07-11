Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,452 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.17 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

