Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.