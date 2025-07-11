Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 426.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Andersons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $55.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

