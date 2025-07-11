Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Open Text by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Open Text by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

