Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 418,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,748,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

New York Times Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE NYT opened at $56.39 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

