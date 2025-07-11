Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ares Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,133,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 1,198,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.