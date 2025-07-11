Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

