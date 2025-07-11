Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $487.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of -705.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

