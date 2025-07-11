Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 527.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 181,183 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

