Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

