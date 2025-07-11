Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

