MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $498,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after buying an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,075,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,708,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.