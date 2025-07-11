MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 657 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.