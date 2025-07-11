MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $738,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

