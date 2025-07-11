MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veralto were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Veralto by 61.9% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Veralto by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 128,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

