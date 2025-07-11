MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VYM opened at $135.71 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

