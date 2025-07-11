MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $303,082,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $271,539,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $204,054,000.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 241.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $4,148,291.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at $177,715,471.15. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,285 shares of company stock valued at $69,599,110. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.04.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

