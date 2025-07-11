MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 4,472 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

