Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 284,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 167,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

