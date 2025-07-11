Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.90.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.7%

MTD opened at $1,239.12 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,195.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

