Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.80), Zacks reports. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $257,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Methode Electronics Stock Down 24.9%
MEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.
Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -21.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methode Electronics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
