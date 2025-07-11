Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a 10.4% increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

