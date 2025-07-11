Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

