MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $163.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -251.74, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

