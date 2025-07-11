MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

