MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.98.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

