MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.98.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.