LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

