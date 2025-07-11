Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.