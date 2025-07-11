Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $244.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

