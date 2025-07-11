Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,546 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Cognex Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of CGNX opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

