Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, M & L Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.42 and its 200 day moving average is $251.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.62 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

