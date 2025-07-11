Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $502,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

