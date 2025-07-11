Leerink Partnrs Has Negative View of Certara FY2025 Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Certara in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,542,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
