Leerink Partnrs Has Negative View of Certara FY2025 Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Certara in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,542,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

