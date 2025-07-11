Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.