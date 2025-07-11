Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,415.00.

Booking Trading Up 0.9%

Booking stock opened at $5,718.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,437.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,994.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

