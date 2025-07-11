Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $357.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.63.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.