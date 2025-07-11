Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $802.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.96. The company has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

