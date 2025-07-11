Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 98,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

