Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 54,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.82.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $714.39 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $670.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

