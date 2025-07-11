Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

