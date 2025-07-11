Lbp Am Sa Sells 7,928 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,389.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 403,757 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

