Lbp Am Sa Sells 6,489 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 127,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OC opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

