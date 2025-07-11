Lbp Am Sa Purchases 20,751 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.