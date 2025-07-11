Lbp Am Sa Invests $3.74 Million in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,132.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,103.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,105.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $993.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $971.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

