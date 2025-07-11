Lbp Am Sa Has $2.78 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,108 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 636.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,837,000 after buying an additional 11,950,467 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 2,547.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter worth $64,060,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KANZHUN stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

