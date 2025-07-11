Lbp Am Sa Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.64.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

