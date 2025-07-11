Lbp Am Sa Decreases Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $178.42 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

