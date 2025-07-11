Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.02 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

